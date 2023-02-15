Details of a zoning amendment defining future development on the former Greene Valley Developmental Center property were discussed Tuesday night by the Tusculum Planning Commission.
Types of environment-friendly businesses that could go there contingent on state and city approval were reviewed by planning commission members and planners from the First Tennessee Development District. A process was set in motion that could lead to creation of the new zoning amendment and its formal approval for Greene Valley development within about six months, Mayor Alan Corley said.
“We’re looking for options for mixed use,” Planning Commission Chairman Dale Landers said.
The proposed MX-2 Mixed Use District would “accommodate the development of a wide range of business and light industrial uses for the purpose of creating economic development and to promote job growth,” according to the draft ordinance.
The zoning designation could also apply elsewhere in Tusculum, Corley said.
The city does not have specific zoning that allows a mixed use office-business-light industrial combination. The proposed MX-2 zoning could include professional offices, business or financial services, businesses including retail services, artisan manufacturing or assembly and wholesale bakeries or beweries.
One of the requirements before the state sells the former Greene Valley property is to develop zoning allowing for businesses that attract jobs and revenue.
“We just don’t want anything out there,” Corley said. “We want to develop a zoning that would satisfy (the city) and satisfy the state.”
Uses for 336 undeveloped acres of the property have also been under consideration by the Tusculum-Greeneville-Greene County Industrial Development Board. The IDB will receive a $100,000 grant from the state for due diligence studies on the undeveloped tract south of Edens Road. The property has been appraised at $1.5 million.
Any businesses that locate there would be subject to approval both by the city and IDB, said Corley, who is IDB chairman.
Various business types were discussed at the meeting. Most were left on the table. The site could include a business park off of Edens Road and some types of manufacturing.
One key is “very clean manufacturing,” Landers said.
Jeff Taylor, president and CEO of the Greene County Partnership, has been working with the IDB on the project. He and Corley reiterated that any business locating at the Greene Valley site would be subject to approval by the IDB and Tusculum Planning Commission.
While discussions continue as to the types of businesses that ultimately will located there, “We want to give ourselves enough leniency and still have control,” Taylor said.
The process seeks to strike the right balance between development that could include manufacturing and business types acceptable to Tusculum residents.
“At the end of the day, this body gets the say. We want to do what’s best and right for this property,” Taylor told the planning commission.
For the state to sell the property to the IBD, a letter of intent stating the scope of the project must be sent. A proposal about development of the property is needed in the letter, Corley said.
“They just want some assurance we are proceeding in that direction. What they want now is a letter of intent that shows we are working toward it,” Corley said.
Based on discussions Tuesday night about possible commercial uses at the site, FTDD planners will prepare a proposed mixed use ordinance. Corley said the planning commission will consider creating an ordinance with specified possible uses at its March 14 meeting and make a recommendation to the Tusuclum Board of Mayor and Commissioners.
At its March 27 meeting, the board could approve creating the ordinance on first reading. A second reading and public hearing to create the mixed use zoning ordinance would be held at the board’s April meeting.
The planning commission would then have to recommend rezoning the former Greene Valley property under the ordinance, with the Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners then having to approve it on first and second reading and hold another public hearing. The process involving both steps could take about six months, Corley said.
The proposed ordinance specifies that any business or industry located in an MX-2 zone “must not be a nuisance or give off noxious matter.”
A site plan for any business or industry that would locate in an MX-2 zone would be required to be reviewed by the Tusculum Planning Commission “to ensure high quality design and innovative arrangement of buildings and open spaces,” the proposed ordinance states.
Non-permitted uses would include “any type of permanent or transient residential use,” personal services, outside storage “and customary accessory buildings,” package stores, restaurants, “semi-public building(s) and uses,” terminals or truck stops and warehouses, mini-warehouses and self-storage facilities.
“I think we made some progress tonight,” Landers said.
In other business, the planning commission approved a replat request of the Emmert property on Harlan Street. A surveyor representing the owners requested the boundary of a previously replatted property be shifted to allow expanding an adjacent lot on the tract.
The planning commission also welcomed Conor Franklin as the new City of Tusculum planner from the First Tennessee Development District.