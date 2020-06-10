The Tusculum Planning Commission Tuesday night approved rezoning a tract of land next to the city’s multi-purpose building on Alexander Street for future use as a Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department station.
The land is currently split-zoned R-1 Neighborhood Business District and R-1 Low Density Residential District.
The planning commission approved rezoning the tract across the street from Tusculum City Hall at 145 Alexander St. to all R-1 Low Density Residential District.
The measure is subject to a public hearing June 22 at the next meeting of the Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners and approval on first and second readings by commissioners.
“We just need to approve it and move it on to the board,” Planning Commission member and Mayor Alan Corley said.
“All we’re trying to do is clean up our zoning a little bit,” Planning Commission member Eric Price added.
The multi-purpose building next to the proposed fire station site currently houses fire trucks, city public works vehicles and other equipment. The fire department office is in city hall. Building a dedicated fire station would free up space in city hall for the Tusculum Police Department, city recorder’s office and allow for an expanded public meeting area.
With city revenues expected to dip due to the coronavirus pandemic, the question of financing a new fire station to be built on the roughly 2-acre tract bordering Sam Doak Street remains unsettled, Corley said.
Tusculum commissioners are expected to discuss paying for a site plan study for the project at their June 22 meeting.
MOBILITY GRANT
In other business, Corley said he received paperwork from the state about a Tennessee Department of Transportation Community Transportation Planning Grant that was recently approved.
The safety-oriented mobility grant will provide up to $225,000 to pay for a master plan to study city needs like additional sidewalks and crosswalks.
“We will ask for public input and at some point have a public meeting,” Corey said.
The TDOT Community Transportation Planning Grant was submitted as a joint venture by the city and Tusculum University. It requires a 10 percent local match. Corley received word of TDOT’s approval of the city’s grant application last month.
A list of qualified individuals who will participate in a study on best ways to use grant funding will be prepared, Corley said.
Representatives of the The First Tennessee Development District and Tusuclum University will be among those participating in the study, which will address projected needs in improving pedestrian safety and more efficient traffic control.
There will be further discussion on the grant by commissioners at their June 22 meeting and the next meeting of the Tusculum Planning Commission on July 14.