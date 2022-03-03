Tusculum Planning Commission Meeting Canceled Mar 3, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Tusculum Planning Commission meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday has been canceled due to lack of business.The next scheduled planning commission meeting is at 6 p.m. on April 12 at Tusculum City Hall, 145 Alexander St. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Soggy Suspect Reeled In After Fleeing Deputies Ribbon-Cutting Held For New Apartments For Unwed Mothers Man Found Shot To Death In Western Greene County BUNDY COLUMN: North Greene's Anderson Juggling Motherhood, Hoops 2 Injured In Mosheim Crash Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.