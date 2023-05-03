Tusculum Planning Commission Meeting Canceled May 3, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Tusculum Planning Commission meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, has been canceled due to lack of business.The next scheduled planning commission meeting is at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 13 at Tusculum City Hall, 145 Alexander St. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes