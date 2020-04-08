The Tusculum Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled due to lack of business.
The next scheduled planning commission meeting at is 6 p.m. May 12, at Tusculum City Hall, 145 Alexander St.
Updated: April 8, 2020 @ 12:59 pm
