Tusculum Planning Commission Meeting Canceled Jan 5, 2022 2 hrs ago

The Tusculum Planning Commission meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday has been cancelled due to lack of business. The next scheduled Tusculum Planning Commission meeting is at 6 p.m. Feb. 8 at City Hall, 145 Alexander St.