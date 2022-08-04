Tusculum Planning Commission Meeting Canceled Aug 4, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Tusculum Planning Commission meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday has been canceled due to lack of business.The next scheduled Planning Commission meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Tusculum City Hall, 145 Alexander St. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tusculum Planning Commission Planning Commission Meeting Institutes Tusculum City Hall Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Meth, Cocaine, Other Drugs Seized After Traffic Stop Enforcement Efforts Stepped Up In War Against Drugs Our August Calendar Girl Man Charged After Taking Youths On Alleged Vandalism Spree It Happened Here