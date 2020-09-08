Tusculum Planning Commission Meeting Cancelled Sep 8, 2020 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Tusculum Planning Commission meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday has been cancelled.The next scheduled meeting of the Tusculum Planning Commission is at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Tusculum City Hall, 145 Alexander St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now David Raymond Manis Jr. (Died: Aug. 26, 2020) Shawn Dabbs (Died: Sept. 2, 2020) Cathy Diane Bradley (Died: Sept. 2, 2020) Greene County Attracting Notice Of Out-Of-State Property Buyers Kimberly (Foshie) Moore (Died: Aug. 30, 2020) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.