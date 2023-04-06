The Tusculum Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Tusculum City Hall, 145 Alexander St.
The agenda includes consideration of approval of an ordinance to amend the city zoning ordinance to create a MX-2 Mixed Use District designation.
The MX-2 Mixed Use District would be created “to accommodate the development of a wide range of business and light/medium industrial uses for the purposes of creating clean economic development and to promote high-paying job growth,” according to governing provisions.
“Any business or industry within this district must not be a nuisance or give off noxious matter or odor,” it states.
A site plan for any development within an MX-2 district would be required to be reviewed by the city planning commission “to ensure high quality design and innovative arrangement of buildings and open spaces,” according to ordinance provisions.
A public hearing will be held prior to planning commission action.
Uses allowed in the MX-2 Mixed Use District include “professional offices, business or financial services, retail services, (a) semi-public building and uses, transient resident uses such as hotels (and) motels, microbreweries (and) distilleries, warehouses (and) mini-warehouses with special exception and connection to (a) business, medical offices, light manufacturing, restaurants and convenience stores/markets with the exception of fueling.”
Non-permitted uses in the MX-2 district would include “any type pf permanent residential use,” personal services, outside storage and customary accessory buildings/self-storage, package stores and adult-oriented businesses, heavy industrial or manufacturing use, terminals or truck stops, camping or mobile home-RV parks, grocery or drug stores and gas stations.
The city’s existing Mixed Use District ordinance would also be clarified and designated MX-1 Mixed Use District.
Proposed MX-1 Mixed Use Districts would “accommodate the development of a wide range of residential and compatible non-residential uses to encourage high-quality design and innovative arrangement of buildings and open space,” according to provisions.
The MX-1 Mixed Use District would provide “flexibility from conventional use and dimension requirements of other zoning districts.”
It would encourage structures “with commercial, service or office uses on the first floor and upper-level residential uses.”
Outside storage and “customary accessory buildings” would be prohibited.
Permitted uses in the MX-1 district include professional offices and “residential dwellings in the upper level(s) of the commercial uses.
Some uses would be permitted by special exception, including grocery stores, drug stores, hardware stores, shoe repair shops, barber and beauty shops, laundromats and restaurants.
The city currently does not have specific zoning that allows a mixed use office-business-light industrial combination. The zoning amendment would define development allowed on the former Greene Valley Developmental Center property, and other business locations in Tusculum.
Signage regulations for both mixed use districts will also be discussed.
In other business, the Tusculum Board of Zoning Appeals will meet after the conclusion of the Tusculum Planning Commission meeting.
The board will consider a variance requested for the construction of a 1,200-square-foot garage at 1030 Shiloh Road.
The next scheduled meeting of the Tusculum Planning Commission after Tuesday is at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 9 at Tusculum City Hall.