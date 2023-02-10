The Tusculum Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Tusculum Town Hall, 145 Alexander St.
New business includes a discussion about amending the Tusuclum Municipal Zoning Ordinance to add a new mixed use district zoning category.
The proposed MX-2 Mixed Use District “is to accommodate the development of a wide range of business and light industrial uses for the purpose of creating economic development and to promote job growth,” according to a proposed ordinance.
Provisions of the ordinance can relate to future development at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center property in Tusculum.
“The new zone is being considered primarily for the Greene Valley property because the city does not currently have a zone that allows the mixed use office/business/light industrial development that is envisioned for the property,” Mayor Alan Corley wrote Friday in an email.
The proposed ordinance specifies that any business or industry located in an MX-2 zone “must not be a nuisance or give off noxious matter.”
A site plan for any business or industry that would located in an MX-2 zone would be required to be reviewed by the Tusculum Planning Commission “to ensure high quality design and innovative arrangement of buildings and open spaces,” the proposed ordinance states.
Uses that would be permitted in in an MX-2 Mixed Use include professional offices, business or financial services, businesses including retail services, artisan manufacturing or assembly and wholesale bakeries.
Non-permitted uses would include “any type of permanent or transient residential use,” personal services, outside storage “and customary accessory buildings,” package stores, restaurants, “semi-public building(s) and uses,” terminals or truck stops and warehouses, mini-warehouses and self-storage facilities.
Existing MX-1 Mixed Use District zoning in Tusculum permits professional offices, residential dwellings in the upper level of commercial uses and permits grocery stores, drug stores, hardware stores, shoe repair shops, barber and beauty shops, laundromats and laundry pick-up stations, restaurants “and similar uses.”
After discussion Tuesday, The Tusculum Planning Commission will tentatively take up the issue again at its next meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 14.
Uses for the developed land and 336 undeveloped acres of the former Greene Valley property have been under consideration by the Tusculum-Greeneville-Greene County Industrial Development Board. The IDB will receive a $100,000 grant from the state for due diligence studies on the undeveloped tract south of Edens Road.
The Greene Valley Developmental Center was closed by the state in 2017.
“(It has) huge potential. The key to this development is the right kind of development for Greene County and the region,” Jeff Taylor, president and CEO of the Greene County Partnership, said in December.
In other business Tuesday, the Tusculum Planning Commission will consider a replat of a property on Emmert Street. In January 2021, the planning commission approved an ordinance to rezone the property bordering on East Andrew Johnson Highway, from B-1 Neighborhood Business District to R-1 Low Density Residential District.