The Tusculum Planning Commission and the Tusculum Board of Zoning Appeals will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Tusuclum City Hall, 145 Alexander St.
Planning Commission agenda items include officer elections, consideration of a site plan for the David Fox property at 200 Newcastle Drive and a presentation by city Planner Erica Malpass on “Green Infrastructure” for continued education requirements.
On the zoning board agenda is an application for a variance for the Fox property on Newcastle Drive.
The next scheduled Tusuclum Planning Commission meeting after Tuesday is at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8 at city hall.