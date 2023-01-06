Tusculum Planning Commission To Meet Tuesday Jan 6, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Tusculum Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Tusculum City Hall, 145 Alexander St.New business items on the agenda include consideration of a site plan for Creative Masonry, and a preliminary review of the Hobert and Rita Mercer property.The Tusculum Board of Zoning Appeals will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The only item on the agenda is approval of minutes of the Board of Zoning Appeals Dec. 13 meeting.The next scheduled meeting of the Tusculum Planning Commission after Tuesday is at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Tusculum City Hall. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tusculum Planning Commission Zoning Appeal Institutes Agenda Item Tusculum Board Tusculum City Hall Plan Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Police Release Identity Of Person Found In Burned Car Dec. 20 Improvements Planned For Dilapidated Apartment Building On West Main County's First Online Delinquent Property Tax Sale Sees All Properties Sold Stranded Hikers Flown To Safety After Overnight Ordeal Teenager Indicted On First-Degree Murder Charges