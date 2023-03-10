Tusculum Planning Commission To Meet Tuesday Mar 10, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Tusculum Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Tusculum CIty Hall, 145 Alexander St.Agenda items include consideration of a preliminary plat for the Pioneer Crossing subdivision and continued discussion of creation of an MX-2 Mixed Use Zone zoning designation.The next scheduled Tusuclum Planning Commission meeting after Tuesday is at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 11 at city hall. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Culture Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now New TSC Store Opens Friday Local Farm Mom Featured In New Video Series North Greene Nips Oneida, Reaches Fourth Straight State Tourney Trial Date Set In Former Assistant Police Chief Lawsuit Greeneville Police Chief Tim Ward To Retire April 1