The Tusculum Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Tusculum City Hall, 145 Alexander St.
After the planning commission adjourns, the Tusculum Board of Zoning Appeals will convene.
An update on the Community Transportation Planning Grant provided to the city by the Tennessee Department of Transportation will be given.
Also on the planning commission agenda is a request from the owners of property at 110 Lake Drive to be annexed by the City of Tusculum, along with a replat request for an 8.26-acre property on Greenwood Road.
The Board of Zoning Appeals will consider a front yard setback variance request for the Everhart Mini-Golf property at 4555 E. Andrew Johnson Highway.
The next scheduled meeting of the Tusculum Planning Commission after Tuesday is at 6 p.m. Dec. 8, at city hall.