The Tusculum Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Tusculum City Hall, 145 Alexander St.

New business on the agenda includes consideration of a subdivision request for the owner of a property adjacent to a planned solar farm on an 80-acre site off Ball Road.

The Tusculum Planning Commission approved a site plan for the Silicon Ranch solar farm project in May.

No other formal action is included on the planning commission agenda.

The next Tusculum Planning Commission meeting after Tuesday is scheduled for 6 p.m. Aug. 9 at city hall.

