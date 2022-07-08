Tusculum Planning Commission To Meet Tuesday Jul 8, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Tusculum Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Tusculum City Hall, 145 Alexander St.New business on the agenda includes consideration of a subdivision request for the owner of a property adjacent to a planned solar farm on an 80-acre site off Ball Road.The Tusculum Planning Commission approved a site plan for the Silicon Ranch solar farm project in May.No other formal action is included on the planning commission agenda.The next Tusculum Planning Commission meeting after Tuesday is scheduled for 6 p.m. Aug. 9 at city hall. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tusculum Planning Commission Agenda Institutes Plan Planning Commission Farm Request Project Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Recovery Court Graduates Continue Lifelong 'Journey' July 4th Celebration To Feature Events And Entertainment Of All Kinds Turner Chasing History In 2022, And Not Just For Himself Fourth Of July Celebration A Blast In Greeneville Big Career Change Means More Freedom, 'Still Feels Like A Hobby'