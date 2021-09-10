The Tusculum Planning Commission and the Tusculum Board of Zoning Appeals will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at city hall, 145 Alexander St.
New business on the planning commission agenda includes the election of new officers and a historic zoning presentation.
Old business includes an update by Mayor Alan Corley on a pending Community Transportation Planning Grant for the city.
The Tusculum Board of Zoning Appeals agenda includes the election of new officers.
The next meeting of the Tusculum Planning Commission after Tuesday is scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 12 at city hall.