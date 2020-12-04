The Tusculum Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at city hall, 145 Alexander St.
The agenda includes:
- consideration of a property rezoning request for the Neas property on Emmert Street from B-1 neighborhood business to R-1 low density residential
- consideration of a replat for the combining of properties of the Neas property on Emmert Street
- consideration of a replat for combining properties on the Sibole property on Grace Drive.
Other agenda items include an update on the Community Transportation Planning Grant, and a report on a site plan request on Everhart Drive recently outlined by property owner Patrick Eramo.
The next regularly scheduled Tusculum Planning Commission meeting after Tuesday is at 6 p.m. on Jan. 12, 2021, at city hall.