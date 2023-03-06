The Tusculum Police Department had an eventful year in in 2022.
A summary of departmental activities presented last week to the Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners by police Chief Danny Greene demonstrated how busy officers were.
Tusculum has two full-time police officers, along with auxiliary officers. The summary of activities showed police do much more than write speeding tickets.
That said, speed enforcement remains a daily focus for the Tusculum Police Department.
“That’s our number one violation,” Greene said last week. Of 956 citations issued, 713 were for speeding, for about 74.6% of all citations issued.
Citations issued in 2022 were well above the total of 304 written in 2021. Much of the increase has to do with the hoped-for end of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We were coming out of COVID. People weren’t doing that much,” Greene said. “People didn’t want to go anywhere. With COVID, there was not a lot of traffic.”
All that changed in 2022.
Just as before the pandemic, some drivers don’t pay attention to speed limits. That is a concern, especially in school speed zones.
By 2024, police will have another tool to ensure drivers observe speed limits. Tusculum commissioners last week approved a photo speed enforcement program. Police will work with a third-party provider to monitor driver speeding in designated school speed zones.
Police also saw an increase in other offenses in 2022.
ARREST TOTALS
Tusculum police made 59 arrests in 2022, compared to 44 in 2021.
The total includes 11 arrests for driving under the influence, five for narcotics possession, four on active warrants, three for assault, and two apiece for resisting arrest, harassment and public intoxication. There was one arrest for filing a false report.
Police made 28 arrests for driving on a suspended or revoked license.
Tusculum police investigated 40 traffic crashes in 2022, compared to 26 in 2021. Police assisted the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Greene County Sheriff’s Department with about 10 other crash investigations.
Police took 291 reports in 2022. There were 119 miscellaneous reports taken, including for fireworks violations and city ordinance violations.
In addition to arrest and accident reports, police also took 14 theft reports, 10 assisting other law enforcement agencies, seven for assault, seven for possession of tobacco products by a minor, six for vandalism, four for trespassing, three regarding fraud, three for harassment, two for missing persons, two for rape/sexual assault and one each for abuse of a child, stalking, runaway and juvenile possession of a weapon.
Reports were filed on four deaths from natural causes. Six reports were filed regarding mental health evaluation referrals.
CITATIONS
Tusculum police issued 956 citations in 2022, compared to 304 in 2021.
About 74.6% of citations issued, or 713, were for speeding.
Other citations issued include 56 for registration violations, 39 for failure to show proof of insurance, 30 red light violations, 22 stop sign violations, 19 light law violations, 15 for city parking violations, 13 for driving without a license, eight window tint violations, six for failure to yield, six for failure to exercise due care and six for seat belt violations.
Auxiliary officers issued 386 of the 956 citations in 2022, compared to 68 of the 304 citations issued in 2021, Greene said.
The year 2023 started out busy for Tusculum police.
Officers issued 91 citations and filed 36 reports in January Fifty-three of the citations issued in January were for speeding and nine were for registration violations.
Reports filed in January include four accidents, three in the burglary/theft/fraud category, and two each for missing persons, welfare check, suspicious persons, suspended or revoked license and assistance to the fire department. One report was filed for DUI, one for a drug/narcotics offense, one for sexual assault/rape and one in connection with a domestic dispute.
Tusculum police made four arrests for DUI in January. Two were made for driving on a suspended license. One arrest warrant was issued in January.
OTHER ACTIVITIES
Other Tusculum Police Department highlights for 2022 include:
- the purchase of a Ford Expedition sport utility vehicle to use for trips, training, pulling the shooting trailer and message board signs. The police department sold two older SUVs.
- increased activity on social media, including use of Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Officer Josh Kyker is operating the police department’s Text My Gov account. Citizens “have had a great response to our accounts,” Greene said.
- the addition of three new auxiliary police officers: Chan Humbert, Noah Fillers and Rick Becker.
- the purchase of new laptop computers for patrol vehicles.
- a revamped and updated police department office with new desks, blinds and computer monitors.
- the addition of a driver’s license scanner to a patrol vehicle “to make traffic stops easier for the auxiliary officers,” Greene said.
- purchase of a new in-car radio for a patrol vehicle and new portable radios for each auxiliary officer.
- purchase of a new Ford Explorer Police Interceptor vehicle and designation of another vehicle for use by auxiliary officers.
- donation of a BMW 650 GT “maxi-scooter” for use by officers.
- officer-deployed DUI checkpoints in January, March and April 2022.
- officer DUI saturation details in February, May, July and October 2022.
- holding “Coffee with a Cop” events with the public at Creamy Cup and the Whistle Stop in Tusculum.
- participation in the holiday Shop With a Cop event in Jonesborough.
- providing security at Greeneville Fly Boys baseball games at Pioneer Park, with the assistance of auxiliary officers.
- assisting the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department in handing out candy and interacting with the community at the TVFD Trunk or Treat Halloween event.
- providing officers at the Creamy Cup’s annual Santa Train event.
- participation with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol and Greeneville Police Department in the Faith and Blue Community Day event in October.
- collecting nearly 100 pounds of prescription drugs in conjunction with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s Drug Take Back event in October.
- holding discussions with the community led by Greene on preventing becoming a victim of fraud.
- logging 630 hours of certifiable training by officers, in addition to in-house training.