Joshua Kyker recently began duties as a full-time officer with the Tusculum Police Department.
Kyker, 34, had been a reserve officer with the Tusculum Police Department for more than a year.
Police Chief Danny Greene and city officials recently interviewed candidates for the position. Veteran Tusculum police Officer Dustin Jeffers left in July to become chief of the Mosheim Police Department, creating the opening.
Greene and Kyker are the City of Tusculum’s only two full-time police officers.
Kyker was hired in August and started in the position on Aug. 30, Greene said.
Full-time officers of the Tusculum Police Department are always busy.
“(The person hired) will come in and learn. It’s a two-man department,” Greene said in a recent interview.
Kyker has previous law enforcement training.
Kyker is married and has two children. He is a graduate of Happy Valley High School and was service manager at Kyker Extreme Automotive in Greeneville while also serving as a reserve officer.
Prior to that job, Kyker was general manager of Smokey Mountain Medical Equipment in Elizabethton.
Kyker’s hiring allows the Tusculum Police Department to maintain its current level of service, Greene said.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Department and other agencies also respond to calls in the city when Tusculum officers are not on duty.
Greene looks forward to working with Kyker.
“We are happy to have him be a part of our family and look forward to the community meeting him,” Greene said.