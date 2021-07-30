As Dustin Jeffers embarks on a new chapter in his professional life as Mosheim Police Department chief, the search for his replacement has started in Tusculum.
Jeffers, a Tusculum Police Department officer since 2003, recently accepted the Mosheim chief position. He was formally sworn in as chief by Mayor David Myers Thursday at Mosheim Town Hall.
“It is an honor and a privilege to be able to serve. My door is always open,” Jeffers said after being sworn in.
Jeffers will be the first permanent chief of the Mosheim Police Department, which was formed in 2018.
Jeffers’ service to Tusculum is much appreciated, police Chief Danny Greene and Mayor Alan Corley said this week.
“We are sorry to see Officer Jeffers go. He has been with us over 16 years and has become a valuable member of our city family,” Corley said. “On the one hand, it is a loss for us, but on the other hand it is an important step for him in his law enforcement career. I believe that Dustin’s success is also a reflection on Chief Danny Greene and our police department, since we ‘raised’ him in law enforcement.”
Greene and Corley said the search process for Jeffers’ replacement has started.
The position will be posted on the City of Tusculum website by Friday. Applications will be accepted through Aug. 20.
The city website is https://tusculumcity.org/
The Tusculum Police Department only has two full-time officers. With Jeffers’ departure from the police force, Greene will go it alone until a new full-time officer is hired.
“I will probably fill the position by the end of August,” Greene said. “(The person hired) will come in and learn. It’s a two-man department.”
Greene said Jeffers is up to the challenge of being police chief in Mosheim, a community similar in many ways to Tusculum.
“It’s a step up. I’m tickled to death for him, and it will benefit his career. It’s a challenge for him he needed to further his career,” Greene said.
Jeffers, a former IT specialist with Greeneville City Schools, used his expertise to help redesign the City of Tusculum website, which was launched in January. He also took charge of other projects for city services in Tusculum.
“We’ve grown quite a bit because he understands technology. He fills that role really well,” Greene said.
Mosheim officials are looking forward to Jeffers taking the helm. His hiring was formally approved last week by the Mosheim Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
Corley said details about the application process for the open Tusculum police officer position will be posted on the city website.
“With Chief Greene’s guidance, those applications will be reviewed, interviews conducted, and a new officer hired as expeditiously as possible,” he said.