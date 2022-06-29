The Tusculum Police Department “will be saturating the streets and highways of the City of Tusculum” on the lookout for impaired drivers and speeders over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, police Chief Danny Greene said in a news release.
Tusculum police are "committed to ensuring the public is safe while traveling along our roadways, and we want to remind residents to make smart choices. Don’t drink and drive and observe the speed limits throughout the city,” Greene said.
He said the choice to disobey the speed limit or to drive after consuming alcohol or an intoxicant rests on each individual driver.
“Our goal to have zero accidents and zero deaths during this holiday period,” Greene said.
He said DUI saturation patrols "are a vital component in the fight against impaired drivers. Driving under the influence can impact the economy in addition to the pain and suffering of those immediately affected.”
Greene cited figures that show “conservatively, a fatality has a $1.4 million impact, an injury $70,000, and a crash that only damages property averages nearly $9,000.”
"The estimated cost for a first-time misdemeanor driving under the influence conviction can be over $15,000,” Greene said.
“DUI saturation patrols have been proven to reduce impaired driving related collisions by removing these drivers from our streets. Make this holiday safe for everyone, don’t speed and don’t drink and drive,” the release said.