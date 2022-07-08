Some drivers apparently can’t resist exceeding the speed limit in the City of Tusculum.
Different methods have been tried to enhance the safety of pedestrians and other drivers.
Speeding tickets are an effective, if unwelcome, option.
The Tusculum Police Department has stepped up enforcement where speeding is likely to occur, including Erwin Highway in the area along Tusculum University, where the speed limit is 25 miles per hour.
Other areas of focus include Shiloh Road, the Tusculum Bypass and East Andrew Johnson Highway.
Doak Elementary School and Chuckey-Doak High School are also on heavily traveled roads.
“We try to work the areas near the schools. They speed a lot on the side streets,” police Chief Danny Greene said.
In May, the Tusculum Police Department issued 83 speeding citations. Tusculum police issued 33 speeding tickets in April.
During the month of June, Tusculum police issued 109 citations,
“The majority were for speeding, stop signs and red lights,” Greene said.
In addition to Tusculum University and the students who live there during the academic year, many retired people live in city neighborhoods.
“We’re a residential community. It’s an older community, and we’re trying to keep the speed limit down so people can pull out of their driveways safely,” Greene said.
Attempts to slow down drivers have met with a mixed reaction.
The city installed traffic safety signs surrounded by protective plastic posts at some of the busiest crosswalks, but many were damaged by vehicles.
Others were simply removed.
Speed bumps were tried on Shiloh Road, but Mayor Alan Corley said they took a toll on fire trucks and other emergency vehicles.
In response to complaints from residents, the Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners approved lowering the speed limits on Erwin Highway and Sam Doak Street from 35 to 25 miles per hour in December 2015.
“I try to adhere to the speed limit (but) 95 percent are riding bumpers and flying down the road,” one resident told commissioners after the lowered speed limit was adopted.
Police continue to enforce speed limits in the city. On the weekend before the Fourth of July, the police department conducted “saturation patrols” looking for impaired drivers and speeders. About 15 tickets were issued, Greene said.
Safety is the main priority.
“The faster the speed, the longer the response time it takes to stop a vehicle. We want them to brake at a safer distance to avoid obstacles in the roadway,” Greene said. “That will be a priority for the motoring public for us.”
Additional efforts to promote pedestrian and driver safety in Tusculum are underway.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation approved a grant in 2020 to promote traffic and pedestrian safety in Tusculum. It included funding to pay for a master plan to study specific needs, such as additional sidewalks and crosswalks.
Tusculum University is a partner in the program. The extension of a sidewalk along Shiloh Road to encourage pedestrians to use sidewalks and crosswalks in areas of heavy vehicle and pedestrian traffic was completed earlier this year.
Additional sidewalks are among recommendations made in a Tusculum Community Mobility Plan created by a consultant retained by the city using funds from the TDOT Community Transportation Planning Grant.
Other recommendations will be implemented as funds become available, Corley said.