Due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the region, Tusculum University is postponing a lecture that discusses the 9/11 terrorist acts and events that preceded and followed that day, the university announced in a news release.
Dr. Troy Goodale, professor of political science at Tusculum, was scheduled to present “9/11: Numbers of Notoriety, Day of Infamy” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Meen Center lecture hall and on the Zoom platform. This event was part of the Cicero Lecture Series.
Tusculum has not rescheduled the lecture but will provide the new date when it has been selected.