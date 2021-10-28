A customized graphics package for the Ford Mustang created by a Tusculum University professor and a small group of students could soon be an option for Mustang owners.
The design was unveiled for a small crowd Wednesday at Tusculum’s baseball stadium.
Assistant professor of art and design Bill Bledsoe, a Mustang fan, initially began working on the design for fun before he began teaching at Tusculum and started using it as a teaching tool.
“I had come up with this design for the Mustang several years ago, and then I was using it as a way to show kids how to work on projects for corporations, how to make presentations and things like that,” Bledsoe said. “One thing led to another, and they helped me put together a presentation that I showed Lenny Lawson, and he loved it.”
Bledsoe said Lawson provided the red 2016 model used to bring his design to life as a prototype.
“He just said, ‘What do you need to make this happen?’ and I said we’d need a car to work on, and he said, ‘Go out and pick one,’” Bledsoe recalled.
Lawson was among the crowd at Pioneer Park on Wednesday.
“A lot of things you see from class projects aren’t actually practical from a marketing standpoint, but this is,” Lawson said Wednesday. “I was skeptical. My expectations were low, but this blew me away. We’ll see what you can do with a blue one next.”
Bledsoe said he chose the red one because it presented more of a challenge.
“It is designed to be a production-level car, not a custom car, meaning it looks like it just rolled off the line in Detroit. That was part of the objective in teaching students the difference between the two, how to communicate that in a presentation and the difference between drawing and designing versus actually making something like this,” Bledsoe said. “I took the red one because that’s the toughest color to make a package. It’s such a strong color it can overwhelm the package and make it look like a billboard, so you really have to do it just right.”
Components made by the group include metal aluminum badges with the American Touring Series name on them; an extensive graphics package, including a reflective C stripe as well as lower accent stripes; and special hood and trunk lid designs.
“The material that we used for the graphics kit has more resiliency against wear and tear than the paint that Ford put on the Mustang,” Bledsoe said. “We were very particular and covered every gamut, including putting a special serial number metal plate inside the glove box that tells when the car was built and all of the details associated with the installation of the custom package.”
Another special element of this project was the tires. Bledsoe said Goodyear no longer makes white-letter tires, but he called the company to see whether it could make a special set for him. He said Goodyear checked into the situation and called him back in 30 minutes to say it would make the tires.
“This was a very extensive and detailed process, and it’s a joy to finally see the final product,” said Kaitlin Irvin, one of five students who worked with Bledsoe on the project. “It was definitely an experience to work on.”
She said Bledsoe brought up the project in the 2019-20 academic year, but it was prolonged due to COVID-19.
“It is cool to be involved in such a big project that goes beyond the classroom,” said Emilie Hansen, a student from Denmark who also worked with Bledsoe on the Mustang. Hansen said she joined the project in January and primarily worked on an online registry for Mustang owners who purchase the package.
“It’s not often you get an opportunity like this, and I think it definitely helps to have this experience for when I graduate,” Hansen said.
Daniel Gongora Martinez, a student from Spain who will graduate this year, was brought into the project last as a fresh set of eyes, Bledsoe said.
“It was all planned on paper, so it’s fun to see the results,” he said.
Bledsoe said when he decided to involve his students in this project, he simply asked who was interested and allowed those who said they were. He said similar projects at bigger universities are often more exclusive due to there being many more students.
“Our department is small, and what is so great about that is that it’s inclusive,” Bledsoe said. “Whenever we do anything like this, anyone who wants to participate can, and I don’t have to exclude anyone. Students really have the opportunity to shine.”
He said it also offered a practical, out-of-the-classroom project, something that Tusculum aims to provide to students.
Now that the prototype has been built, additional versions of this same package can be produced in 48-72 hours, Bledsoe said. He said the design belongs to him and can be licensed to others.
Bledsoe estimated the package is worth about $2,000-$2,500. He checked with SEMA, an organization that oversees after-market products for cars, and learned the average amount of money one out of every three Mustang owners will spend is $3,000-$10,000 to customize the car.