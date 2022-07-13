Equipment operated by a subcontractor cuts fields off Ball Road Tuesday in Tusculum where a solar farm will be located. The solar farm, on about 80 acres of land, is projected to be operational by December by owner Silicon Ranch Corp.
This image shows the Silicon Ranch Corp. solar farm site plan approved in May by the Tusculum Planning Commission. The landscaped, vegetative area that will surround the solar farm is outlined in the center. The site is on an 80-acre tract of land off Ball Road.
This house on Norton Road is one of several that adjoin an 80-acre site off Ball Road in Tusculum being developed for a solar farm by Nashville-based Silicon Ranch Corp. A subdivision of a small tract of land nearby requested by a property owner was approved Tuesday night by the Tusculum Planning Commission.
Sun Photo By Ken Little
Sun File Photo
The Tusculum Planning Commission Tuesday night approved a request to subdivide a property owned by a neighbor of the solar farm project off Ball Road.
The parcel owned by Ricky L. Fancher consists of about six-tenths of an acre on Norton Road and is part of a larger tract owned by the Fancher family. A house that is a rental property is on the land to be subdivided, surveyor Brian T. Bartlett, of Appalachian Surveying Consultants, told planning commission members.
No zoning change is necessary to subdivide the property on Norton Road, Bartlett said.
“I looked at it. Everything is in order,” city Planner Asher Cain said.
Development of the nearby 80-acre parcel being developed as a solar farm by Silicon Ranch Corp. is proceeding.
Landscaping work was underway Tuesday on the property. Nashville-based Silicon Ranch Corp., which also plans to operate three other solar farms in unincorporated areas of Greene County, expects to have the Tusculum project operational by December.
A site plan for the solar farm was approved in May by the Tusculum Planning Commission. Rick Fancher was among nearby property owners who had questions for Silicon Ranch about noise from generation of electricity and glare from the solar panels.
A Silicon Ranch representative at the May planning commission meeting said that an anti-reflective coating will be affixed to the solar panels to reduce any glare. She said the noise level from transformers on the site will be equivalent to the sound of a person talking in a conversational tone while standing next to another person.
A decommissioning plan for the solar farm was presented to city officials along with the site plan. The anticipated operational life of the solar farm is about 40 years.
Trees will be planted around the site to provide a vegetative buffer, according to Silicon Ranch. Fencing will also surround the solar farm.
Silicon Ranch completed purchase of the property in March. The land is bordered by Ball Road, Afton Road and U.S. 11E in Tusculum.
Electricity generated by 180 solar panels housing 14,350 solar panel modules will be sold to Greeneville Light & Power System and fed into the utility’s power grid.
The Tusculum location and other planned solar farm sites are all near utility substations,
Solar panel modules will be arranged in four separate arrays on the property. The solar farm will house two electrical transformers, two chain link perimeter access gates and two 20-foot driveway security gates.