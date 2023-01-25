A plan to introduce photo enforcement in school speed zones in Tusculum is moving forward.
A third-party provider that will work with the Tusculum Police Department will meet Thursday with police and commissioners to answer questions about the setup of cameras in the city’s three public school speed zones.
The meeting will be in the form of a workshop, police Chief Danny Greene said this week.
Meanwhile, many drivers continue to travel well in excess of posted speed limits in Tusculum.
“Speeding in general has picked up and it includes excessive speeds. It’s not unusual to have measured speeds with radar (at) 70 miles per hour-plus on the East Andrew Johnson Highway and 60 miles per hour-plus on the Tusculum Bypass, Erwin Highway,” Greene said.
Tusculum has two full-time police officers, including Greene. Police do what they can to rein in speeding drivers but have limited resources to cover school zones at peak drop-off and pickup times during the day.
The workshop on Thursday will provide information to city officials about establishing a photo speed enforcement program on roads used to access Doak Elementary School on Sam Doak Drive, Chuckey-Doak Middle School on East Andrew Johnson Highway and Chuckey-Doak High School on Ripley Island Road.
“We do get complaints of speeding in the school zone on East Andrew Johnson Highway and when time permits we attempt to be visible in that zone,” Greene said.
The Tusculum Police Department wrote 956 traffic citations in 2022. Of that total, Greene said 712 are speeding citations.
The third-party company that would work with the city is Chattanooga-based Blue Line Solutions.
The fact that speeding is a common issue in Tusculum was reinforced by a recent Tennessee Department of Transportation traffic study in school zones.
Greene presented the results of the TDOT traffic study to commissioners in November.
The study was conducted by TDOT on Sept. 29 and 30, 2022, as a required component of the plan to install cameras in areas surrounding the three public schools in Tusculum.
Greene cited examples of speeding for commissioners at their November meeting. One showed that 265 drivers were going between 35 and 40 mph over the posted school zone speed limit of 35 mph on East Andrew Johnson Highway in the area of Chuckey-Doak Middle School during the 3 p.m. hour.
On Sam Doak Drive in the school zone area near Doak Elementary School, 21 drivers were going between 20 and 25 mph over the 25 mph speed limit in the 2 p.m. hour, and 21 were doing so during the 3 p.m. hour.
On Ripley Island Road in the Chuckey-Doak High School zone, with a posted speed limit of 25 mph, 26 and 13 drivers were going between 20 and 25 mph over the speed limit during those respective time frames, respectively.
Commissioners in July 2022 approved authorizing the police department to hire Blue Line Solutions to conduct an earlier traffic study. Results were similar to the findings of the TDOT traffic survey.
State law prohibits the use of unmanned traffic enforcement cameras used to monitor speed to issue speeding citations, with the exception of marked school zones. A third-party provider must be included.
The cameras used for a photo speed enforcement program would be mounted by the company in “a discreet box” in school speed zone areas, Greene recently said.
Civil citations issued to speeders will be reviewed by police before being sent to offenders. Revenue from fines would be split 50-50 between the city and Blue Line Solutions.
Greene is optimistic commissioners will take the next step soon in implementing the school speed zone photo enforcement program.
The Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners will not hold a formal meeting in January. The school speed zone proposal will likely be on the agenda at the next scheduled board meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27.
“The board and provider will be (at Thursday’s workshop) and if they are satisfied, hopefully, it will be on the February agenda,” Greene said.