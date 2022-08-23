A plan to introduce speed cameras in school zones in the City of Tusculum moved forward Monday night.
A third-party provider will partner with the Tusculum Police Department to conduct a traffic study as the first phase of the plan, police Chief Danny Greene told the city Board of Mayor and Commissioners.
Commissioners approved authorizing the police department to have the provider conduct a traffic study in areas where cameras would be placed. Based on results of the study, commissioners could then approve the photo speed enforcement program, Greene said.
Actual implementation of the program would not take place until 2023. The school zone speed cameras would only be activated in the mornings and afternoon when students are being dropped off and picked up from schools.
Officers would review footage of alleged school zone speeders to determine if a citation would be issued, Greene said. Citations issued would be for $50.
Blue Line Solutions, founded by a former law enforcement liaison with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, would provide the service. The Chattanooga-based company provides similar services to municipalities across Tennessee, Greene said.
Revenue from fines would be split 50-50 between the city and Blue Line Solutions.
Money is not the issue, Greene said. Student and pedestrian safety is the primary concern.
The Tusculum Police Department has two full-time officers, including Greene, who generally work separate shifts. An officer is often stationed at peak traffic times near one of the three public schools in Tusculum.
“We just don’t have the manpower. There is no greater asset than a child,” Greene said.
Cameras could be placed in school zone areas of Doak Elementary School, Chuckey-Doak High School and Chuckey-Doak Middle School.
Recent Tennessee Department of Transportation traffic survey figures show that about 40,000 vehicles a day travel through the school zones on U.S. 11E, Erwin Highway and the 107 Bypass, Greene said.
Speeding is an ongoing issue in Tusculum. Police issued 71 speeding citations in July and 46 in June, Greene told commissioners.
“The traffic count is up and the speeds are up,” Greene said.
The cameras used for the photo speed enforcement program would be mounted in “a discreet box” in school speed zone areas, Greene said.
“It’s actually a radar gun,” he said.
Speed limits in school zone areas when schools are in session are 15 miles per hour on Sam Doak Drive and Ripley Island Road and 35 miles per hour on U.S. 11E.
“All I want now is for them to come in and do a traffic study. I will see what the traffic count says and if it is enough, we will have the company come and talk to the board,” Greene said. “This company provides everything.”
Blue Line CEO and founder Mark Hutchinson is a former Johnson County Sheriff’s Office deputy who served as liaision with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office. He also served as law enforcement coordinator for the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
“Founded by former law enforcement vets, we offer hassle-free, end-to-end managed services, from equipment and surveillance to citations and collections,” according to the company website, truebluesafer.com.
A state statute that went into effect in 2015 prohibits unmanned traffic enforcement cameras used to monitor speed and issue speeding citations “except within the designated distance of a marked school zone and any S-curve of a public highway or road.” the law states.
Red-light cameras are still in use in Jonesborough, Knoxville and other municipalities. There are no traffic lights in school zones in Tusculum. City officials ruled out using red light cameras for speed enforcement several years ago.
The state law allowing speed-monitoring cameras in school zones does not apply to roads adjoining Tusculum University. The 2015 state law classifies colleges under a different set of guidelines, Greene said.
He said that Greene County Sheriff’s Department school resource officers stationed at each public school in Tusculum have priorities other than traffic enforcement.
“Even though they have SROs in the schools, they should be spending their time on other (student-safety related) things,” Greene said.
Tusculum Mayor Alan Corley supports steps taken Monday night that could lead to implementation of the school zone photo speed enforcement program.
“That’s what we’re looking at. We don’t have enough officers (to cover) the school zones,” Corley said.
