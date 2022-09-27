Speeding in school zones is rampant in the City of Tusculum.
Statistics from a traffic study conducted by a company that may partner with the city in placing school zone speed cameras in marked school zones were presented Monday night to the Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners.
Police chief Danny Greene told commissioners that the state Department of Transportation will do a similar traffic count soon and provide the results to city officials.
Greene said a workshop will then be held with representatives of a third-party provider, Chattanooga-based Blue Line Solutions, to obtain further information before a formal proposal is made to commissioners for consideration.
If the company is retained, school zone speed cameras would only be activated during morning and afternoon peak times when students are being dropped off and picked up. Officers would review footage of alleged school zone speeders and then determine if a $50 citation would be issued, Greene said.
The Blue Line Solutions traffic study revealed that a significant percentage of drivers in school zones in Tusculum during peak morning and afternoon traffic times are going more than 10 miles per hour above speed limits.
TRAFFIC STUDY FIGURES
The survey focused on traffic in the areas of Doak Elementary School on Sam Doak Drive, Chuckey-Doak Middle School on East Andrew Johnson Highway and Chuckey-Doak High School on Ripley Island Road.
It was conducted on five weekdays between Aug. 31 and Sept. 8 when schools were in session.
Figures for Doak Elementary School show that between 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. over the five days, 967 vehicles were recorded on camera on Sam Doak Drive. Of that total, 214, or more than 22%, exceeded the 15-mile-an-hour school zone speed limit by at least 11 miles per hour.
Between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m., the vehicle total for the five days was 676, with 259 vehicles, or more than 38%, exceeding the speed limit by at least 11 mph.
The study also included the 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. time frame on the five weekdays, which showed a total of 3,476 vehicles, 338 of which were speeding, a figure of nearly 10%. The regular speed limit on Sam Doak Drive is 25 mph.
The total five-day total vehicle count in the area of Doak Elementary School was 5,119, with 811 speeding violations recorded.
A total of 29,928 vehicles were recorded over the same five-weekday time frame on East Andrew Johnson Highway in the area of Chuckey-Doak Middle School, with a total of 3,956 speeding violations.
The count included morning and afternoon peak school hours. The school zone speed limit on East Andrew Johnson Highway in the area of Chuckey-Doak Middle School is 35 mph. The regular speed limit is 55 mph.
Between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m., almost 36% of the 4,509 vehicles counted were speeding. Between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m., more than 46% of the vehicles counted were being driven at more than 10 mph over the school zone speed limit, according to the Blue Line Solutions traffic study.
On Ripley Island Road in the school zone area of Chuckey-Doak High School, a total of 1,852 vehicles were tracked between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. over the five-day period. Nearly 5%, or 88 vehicles, were speeding.
The school zone speed limit on Ripley Island Road is 15 mph. The regular speed limit is 35 mph.
During the 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. time frame, 1,018 vehicles were recorded, and 668, or 65.6%, were speeding. Between 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., 663 vehicles were recorded, and 497, or 75%, were speeding.
The five-day total vehicle count on Ripley Island Road was 3,533, with 1,253 speeding violations recorded.
Tusculum has two full-time police officers, so monitoring all school zones in the morning and afternoon is not possible, Greene said.
“We have a lot of traffic up here, so the need to make it safer for everyone in the city is great,” Greene said. “I think we need the traffic cameras.”
Greene said many of the speeding vehicles in the three Tusculum school zones were being driven more than 20 miles over the posted speed limit.
A state law prohibits the use of unmanned traffic enforcement cameras used to monitor speed to issue speeding citations, with the exception of marked school zones. A third-party provider must be included.
The cameras used for the photo speed enforcement program would be mounted in “a discreet box” in school speed zone areas, Greene said.
Commissioners in July approved authorizing the police department to engage Blue Line Solutions to conduct the traffic study. The TDOT traffic count in Tusculum should be conducted within a month, he said.
If implemented, the school speed zone enforcement program would not be introduced until 2023, Greene said.
Revenue from fines would be split 50-50 between the city and Blue Line Solutions.
Speeding remains an ongoing issue throughout Tusculum. Police issued 63 speeding citations in August and 71 in July, Greene told commissioners.
CITY PAVING PROJECTS
The Board of Mayor and Commissioners accepted on Monday night a low bid for paving projects in the city for the current fiscal year.
The low bidder was Brown Brothers Paving, Inc. Summers Taylor, Inc., also submitted a bid for the work.
The successful bid includes improvements to three sections of the Tusculum Linear Trail.
“It needs some attention. I think the trail needs to be done,” Mayor Alan Corley said.
Paving projects include sections of Alexander Street, Ball Road, Central Street, Crest Drive, Justice Lane and Shiloh Road.
The cost to the city is projected to be $252,770. A combination of municipal funds set aside earlier, money earmarked for roadwork in the 2021-22 budget but not used, and $118,728 in the 2022-23 budget will pay for the work. Money from the current budget comes from state tax fund sharing received by Tusculum based on its population, city Recorder Randy Harley said.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, Vice-Mayor Barbara Britton updated commissioners on a project to construct a new playground in City Park.
Commissioners authorized funds in July to build the new playground. The contract was awarded to Pennsylvania-based Playworld, which has been involved in similar projects in the region.
“It’s a go. We’ve got to get with the playground designer. They will do site preparation (work) and install equipment,” Britton said.
The playground will cost $100,000. Funds provided to the city from its share of the Sullivan Baby Doe opioid lawsuit will pay for $50,000, while another $25,000 will be donated by the Nashville company that is developing a solar farm off Ball Road, Silicon Ranch Corp. The city will cover the other $25,000.
Site work should begin early in 2023, with a projected playground completion date in the spring, Britton said.
In other action, Corley said during his report to commissioners that he has heard from several businesses that expressed interest in locating in Tusculum.
“I’m excited. I have had more inquiries from businesses about coming to Tusculum in the last 30 to 60 days than I have had in the last three or four years,” he said.
Retail and other types of commercial operations have shown interest in locating in Tusculum, Corley said.
Several areas zoned for commercial development, including one along a section of East Andrew Johnson Highway in Tusculum, remain available.