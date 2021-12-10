Details about a solar farm under development in Tusculum were provided during two public meetings this week by representatives of the company that will operate it.
The solar panel farm, on about 80 acres of land off Ball Road in Tusculum, is under development by Silicon Ranch Corp.
Thursday’s meeting was virtual. About 30 people turned out Tuesday night for a similar informational meeting at Chuckey-Doak High School.
“It was a great meeting. We had a nice turnout. We had people who really came to learn,” said Gina Brown, director of economic and community development for the Nashville-based company.
The proposed solar farm is located on land bordering Ball Road, Afton Road and East Andrew Johnson Highway.
Members of the public were told the project would have no adverse effect on the value of adjoining properties, and measures will taken to shield the solar farm from neighboring land. A plan will be in place to contain any stormwater runoff from the site.
“I felt we had a fruitful conversation,” Brown said. “It was people supporting their community. They take it seriously.”
Silicon Ranch is one of the largest independent solar power producers in the country. Three other properties in unincorporated sections of Greene County are also under consideration for similar operations. Energy generated would be sold to Greeneville Light & Power System and fed into the power grid.
GLPS purchases electricity from the Tennessee Valley Authority. An agreement signed with TVA allows the local utility to generate 5% of the electricity it distributes from “carbon neutral” sources. The agreement allows GLPS the option to invest in what it would need to generate power or partner with a third party that would produce the electricity.
TVA has diverse power generation sources, said Chuck Bowlin, president and CEO of GLPS.
“Everybody is talking about renewable energy,” he said.
“It is beneficial for the customers. We can buy (solar power) cheaper than from TVA. When the sun isn’t shining, we buy all our power from TVA,” he said.
Emma Tillitski, a project development specialist with Silicon Ranch, said the Tusculum property fits requirements for a solar farm. The parcel is “fairly flat for East Tennessee” and not located in a flood-prone area.
“Size is a big (factor). We need the space to accommodate what we are trying to do,” she said.
Brown said after construction is complete, solar farms by design don’t require many employees, but the company would pay Greene County property taxes on the land it purchases.
“We’re not a big user of water and roads once operational,” she said.
The solar farm would have to meet all regulatory requirements. Part of the land along railroad tracks is currently zoned M-1, for general industrial, while other sections are zoned R-1, or low-density residential, and B-1, for business.
Silicon Ranch officials will request rezoning all the property to M-1 at the regular meeting Tuesday night of the Tusculum Planning Commission.
Mayor Alan Corley said that in addtion to the city planning commission, the project also must be approved on first and second reading by the Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners. A public hearing, tentatively scheduled for Jan. 24, will be held before the board considers approval of the project on second reading.
A site plan for the solar farm must also be approved. Other regulatory requirements include approval by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
Corley said city zoning laws will require vegetative buffers, setbacks and other steps taken to keep the solar farm out of line of sight of neighbors, along with adequate access.
“I’m sensitive to the feelings of adjacent residents,” he said.
From what he has learned about the project, “I think it’s a good thing for the community,” Corley said.
Cheaper sources of electricity mean rates may not increase substantially in the future, he said.
“It helps us all. (Impact) will be minimal. There will be no traffic problems, no building and no parking lots,” Corley said.
Solar farms use solar panels to store sunlight to generate power. Using the ground-mounted solar panels, solar farms effectively operate as power plants. Solar power is being increasingly relied upon as one source of renewable energy as concerns about the effects of climate change grow.
Silicon Ranch “is the U.S. solar platform for Shell and one of the largest independent solar power producers in the country,” according to the company website. It operates more than 140 solar farms across 15 states.
The Tusculum project is one of four locations being considered in Greene County by Silicon Ranch. Other properties are located on about 120 acres on Old Snapps Ferry Road, on Reed Road off of Rogersville Road and a fourth site, all in unincorporated sections of Greene County, said Bowlin, the GLPS president and CEO.
Bowlin said the Tusculum solar farm would generate about 4.75 megawatts of electricity that would be fed into the power grid used by GLPS customers. If all four locations in Greene County being developed by Silicon Ranch were producing electricity, it would amount to about 17 megawatts of power, Bowlin said.
By comparison, he said a typical utility electricity-generating substation has a production capacity of about 20 megawatts of power.
Bowlin said the economic benefits of solar power “will be spread equally among all of our commercial and residential customers.”
Silicon Ranch will remain “involved in the community” as the project goes forward, Brown said.
“We just don’t want to be a sign on the fence,” she said.
Tillitski said purchase of the tract should be complete by late January, with construction and placement of solar panels beginning in March 2022.
“It should be up and running by the end of (2022),” she said.
Brown said during the meeting Thursday that a real estate analyst studied 19 solar farms to determine the possible impact of land value on adjacent properties.
“He found there to be no impact,” she said. Corley said Friday he will also do some research on the topic.
Brown said the land will be returned to its natural state once the project is complete.
Silicon Ranch will be responsible for the removal of project components and restoration of any disturbed soil and re-vegetation of the site at end of the project life, estimated to be 40 years.
Greene County resident and environmentalist Park Overall asked what Silicon Ranch would do to guarantee that commitment. She suggested the pledge be formalized in writing.
Silicon Ranch was founded about 10 years ago by former Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen and two members of his cabinet. Corley said the Tennessee connection provides confidence the company will keep its pledge.
“Three Tennesseans started the company. Hopefully, they will look out for Tennesseans,” Corley said.
Brown said Silicon Ranch will be transparent as development of the solar farm in Tusculum proceeds, with more informational meetings to be scheduled.
“We will continue to bring you information. We feel this is the best way to communicate,” she said.