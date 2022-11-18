Work continues at the Silicon Ranch solar farm site off Ball Road in Tusculum.
Construction at the 80-acre site should be done in December, said Emma Tillitski, a senior project development associate with Silicon Ranch, the Nashville-based company that will operate the solar farm.
“We are still on schedule to complete the construction (at the site) in December 2022. The vegetative buffer will not be installed until closer to spring 2023, but the facility should be capable of producing electrons before the end of this year,” Tillitski wrote this week in an email response to questions.
She wrote that construction at the site is about 80% complete, “and we will be wrapping up module installation soon.”
“Following that, we will then begin installing the transformer and wrapping up electrical installation,” according to Tillitski.
The solar farm is on land acquired by Silicon Ranch that is bordered by Ball Road, Afton Road and U.S. 11E in Tusculum. Company officials have said solar panel arrays will be surrounded by fencing and the property will be bordered by vegetative buffers.
Electricity generated by 180 solar panels housing 14,350 solar panel modules will be sold to Greeneville Light & Power System and fed into the utility’s power grid. The Tusculum location and other planned Silicon Ranch solar farm sites are all near GLPS substations.
The Tusculum solar farm is one of four in various stages of development in Greene County.
In addition to the Tusculum property, the company also purchased a 141-acre tract on Liberty Hill South Road and a 55-acre property off Reed Road, both in unincorporated sections of Greene County. A fourth site “is in early development,” Tillitski wrote.
The Ball Road solar farm project was approved in May by the Tusculum Planning Commission. Several commission members investigated potential effects the operation may have on neighbors before allowing Silicon Ranch to move forward with its plan. Some neighbors voiced reservations about the solar farm after the project was proposed and several said they will reserve judgment on it until after operations begin.
The City of Tusculum has no property tax. City officials acknowledged the solar farm will provide no direct benefits to the city. Silicon Ranch pledged to be good neighbor to the Tusculum community, and the company recently donated $25,000 to a planned renovation of City Park Playground.
The commitment will continue in Tusculum and with the other Silicon Ranch projects in Greene County as the solar farms become operational, according to Tillitski.
“As a member of the City of Tusculum and Greene County communities, we are proud to continue delivering on our commitments to build, own, and operate these local solar projects while also helping spur positive growth, whether it be through a donation to build a new playground or a source of clean, renewable energy that benefits the people right where it comes from,” Tillitski wrote.
GLPS signed a contract in 2020 with the Tennessee Valley Authority that allows the local power utility to generate up to 5% of the electricity it distributes through “green” sources such as solar.
The agreement gives a utility the option to invest in what it would need to generate power or partner with a third party that would produce the electricity.
“We thank the more than 100 craft laborers who have helped build this project and by doing so made this statement feasible. Likewise, getting to this point would not have been possible without TVA’s visionary generation flexibility program and our partners at Greeneville Light & Power System in their ongoing effort to deliver value to their customers and the communities they serve,” Tillitski wrote.
Silicon Ranch is a subsidiary of Shell Energy. Silicon Ranch “is the U.S. solar platform for Shell and one of the largest independent solar power producers in the country,” according to the company website.
Silicon Ranch operates more than 150 solar farms across 15 states, from New York to California, including the first large-scale solar projects in Tennessee, Arkansas, Georgia and Mississippi.
The projected life of the Tusculum solar farm is about 40 years. Silicon Ranch officials said at the end of its service life, the solar farm would be dismantled and the former farmland restored to its previous appearance.
“A unique characteristic of the Silicon Ranch business model is that we are committed to owning every project in our portfolio for the long term,” Tillitski wrote.
“As a company that calls Tennessee home, we also have more than 36 operating projects in the Tennessee Valley. Silicon Ranch has successfully commissioned every project it has contracted, and has managed to maintain this unblemished record in large part because of its commitment to choosing the right path over the easier path to get the job done,” she wrote.