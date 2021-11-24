The Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners formally entered into a contract Monday night with the First Tennessee Development District to administer American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The City of Tusculum will receive up to about $721,000 in ARPA funds. The First Tennessee Development District will provide guidance on what projects the funds can be used for, Mayor Alan Corley said.
One project that has tentative approval is the upgrade of City Park Playground. Officials seek guidance on other projects, in particular construction of a new Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department station across the street from city hall on Alexander Street.
Officials seek guidance on several proposed projects, including construction of a new Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department station across the street from city hall on Alexander Street.
“There is going to be a lot of paperwork with it. We’ve got to make sure we purchase things that are approved,” Corley said. “They will make sure we do what we are supposed to do.”
The First Tennessee Development District provides local planning services to member governments, including the City of Tusculum
Corley said the city has received about $256,000 to date in ARPA funds, about one third-of the expected total. In a related move, commissioners approved a resolution to open deposit accounts for the fund at First Horizon Bank with Corley, Vice-Mayor Barbara Britton and city Recorder John Lamb as authorized signatories. The resolution specifies that two signatures are required for withdrawals.
ARPA funds are distributed through the state comptroller’s office to smaller municipalities like Tusculum.
At Monday night’s meeting, Corley reminded commissioners about a called meeting Tuesday afternoon at the Greene County Courthouse to form an industrial development board to jointly govern the anticipated granting by the state to the IDB of 336 acres of undeveloped property on land that is part of the former Greene Valley Developmental Center in Tusculum.
Officials from Tusculum, Greene County and the Town of Greeneville were to participate in Tuesday’s meeting. Three from each municipality will comprise a nine-member IDB governing board.
The state is expected to grant the undeveloped property on the Greene Valley site to the industrial development board after it is created.
“The first thing we have to do is get this legal entity in place,” Corley said. “That (nine-member) board will control what uses of the land (are decided).”
In other action, Corley said Tusculum University plans to install sidewalks and pedestrian crossings on sections of the university campus that have heavy foot traffic.
Corley, also a member of the Tusculum University Board of Trustees, spoke with university President Dr. Scott Hummel about the project. Areas where sidewalks will be installed include along the west end of Niswonger Commons along Shiloh Road, and in the area of the tennis courts on campus.
Students will be encouraged to use the sidewalks and also crosswalks on the campus. The project is being undertaken by the college, and the City of Tusculum has no direct involvement, Corley said.
The university plans to install the sidewalks while students are on holiday break, Corley said.
In other business, commissioners adopted an ordinance on second reading to rezone a nearly 5-acre tract at 513 Ball Road from M-1, general industrial, to R-2, classified as high density residential.
Property owner Linda Crawford and the developer of a proposed upscale townhouse complex there, Southbound Realty owner/broker Lindsey Cutshaw, received approval for the project in October from the Tusculum Planning Commission.
No one spoke at a public hearing before the second reading. The ordinance was approved by commissioners with the provision that the planning commission further look into the issue of split zoning in areas of the proposed development.
Crawford said the envisioned townhouse complex on the Ball Road location will be a benefit to the community.
“I think this will be a beautiful addition to the Tusculum area,” she said.
Commissioners Monday night also passed a resolution to adopt the 2018 International Building Code, 2018 International Residential Code, 2018 International Plumbing Code, 2018 International Fuel Gas Code, 2018 International Fire Code and 2018 International Energy Conservation Code.
Adoption of the codes “may be deemed necessary for the welfare of the residents and property owners of the City of Tusculum,” the resolution states.
“This is not doing anything different from what other counties or cities are doing,” Corley said.