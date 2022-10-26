A variety of Halloween events will be hosted from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday in Tusculum.
The Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual “trunk or treat” event for children at the fire station across the street from Tusculum City Hall, 145 Alexander St.
"The Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department invites you to come by and trick or treat and get your picture made on the fire truck. The Tusculum Police Department will also join with the fire department to give out treats,” a news release said.
Other Halloween activities include a fall festival at Tusculum Baptist Church, 775 Erwin Highway; and trunk or treat events at Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1121 Shiloh Road; and Greenwood United Methodist Church, 645 Sam Doak Drive.
The public is invited “for an evening of safe, family-friendly, Halloween celebrations,” the news release said.
The Tusculum Police Department will emphasize safety during the Halloween events on Monday.
“Safety, during this time for both pedestrians and motorists, is important to the Tusculum Police Department. Please be aware that traffic will be heavy on the streets and little people are difficult to see,” the release said. “Officers will be strictly enforcing speed limits in and around the areas of the planned events. When in our neighborhoods, be mindful of keeping lanes of traffic open for others to move in and around the areas.”