Anyone examining employment or internship opportunities or considering a post-baccalaureate degree is invited to participate in Tusculum University’s Virtual Career and Graduate School Fair.
The fair from will take place noon-3:30 p.m. Friday via the Zoom platform, according to a release from the university.
The free event will feature about 35 half-hour sessions from which registrants can choose. Tusculum students and alumni will also participate in the fair.
Tusculum’s College of Business, College of Civic and Liberal Arts, College of Education, College of Nursing and College of Science, Technology and Math have each organized sessions geared primarily for people in those fields, but anyone can attend. Other sessions are classified as cross-discipline.
Companies that will be represented include ALPS Adult Day Services, Ballad Health, Boyd Sports, Bristol Motor Speedway, Colonnade Group, Crumley House, First Horizon Bank, Greeneville City Schools, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the U.S. Forest Service, Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance and Youth Villages, the release stated.
Academically, a leader of Tusculum’s graduate programs admission team as well as representatives from the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga, UT-Knoxville, East Tennessee State University, Middle Tennessee State University, Georgia State University, the University of North Carolina, the University of Florida, the University of Cincinnati and Baylor University will make presentations.
To register and access the full list of sessions, visit https://web.tusculum.edu/career/career-fair/. People are urged to register and select sessions as soon as possible so they can receive communication about the fair from event organizers and speakers.
“We welcome this opportunity to engage with the community and help participants examine the next step in their professional lives,” said Dr. Heather Henson-Ramsey, dean of the College of Science, Technology and Math and Tusculum’s coordinator of career services. “We are excited about the diverse lineup of presenters who will join us to share their expertise and provide helpful answers to questions on the minds of participants.”
For more information, email Henson-Ramsey at hhenson-ramsey@tusculum.edu.