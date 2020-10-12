Three Tusculum University professors will provide helpful background about the election process and answer questions from the community during a virtual conversation Tuesday.
Dr. Mary Cooper, an associate professor of political science; Dr. Troy Goodale, professor of political science and chairman of the Social Sciences Department, and Dr. Kellen Myers, assistant professor of mathematics, will participate in a roundtable discussion about the 2020 election from 7 to 8:30 p.m. via the Zoom platform, according to a release from the university.
To lead off the event, Cooper will make a brief presentation about the workings of the Electoral College, which casts the final ballots in the presidential election. She will also discuss party identification, issues pertaining to who votes and how they vote, rules for early and absentee voting and trends in women’s voter turnout.
Myers will discuss some of the mathematical theory that impacts vote totals, particularly the weighted voting of the Electoral College. He will also highlight the underlying ways the country tabulates, interprets and condenses all the ballots to determine the winner.
The majority of the event will feature the three professors being available for questions, which can be submitted via the chat box in Zoom, according to the release. Tusculum students will assist in gathering the submitted questions.
“We look forward to an informative discussion with members of the community and the Tusculum family,” Cooper said. “For those who might not know all the ins and outs of the electoral process, we hope to provide valuable information that will help them. But even those who are more familiar with the mechanics of elections will benefit from this conversation.”
To participate in the event, use the following Zoom link: https://tusculum.zoom.us/j/92248359821?pwd=SUozTHN4RGdMWmU0UFcrTGJla0NHQT09. The meeting ID is 922 4835 9821, and the passcode is 900032. A person can also call 646-876-9923 and use the code 922 4835 9821.