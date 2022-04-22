The Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at city hall, 145 Alexander St.
Commissioners will consider a resolution for the City of Tusculum to serve as the fiscal agent and applicant for a grant on behalf of the recently formed Tusculum-Greeneville-Greene County Industrial Development Board “for the purpose of purchasing approximately 336 ares of the property formerly known as the Greene Valley Developmental Center.”
The former developmental center is within Tusculum corporate limits. The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Select Site Development Grant is sought by the IDB “in order to facilitate eligible suite development activities that will benefit the majority of the residents of Tusculum, Greeneville and Greene County,” the resolution states.
The grant application would request Fiscal Year 2022 funds not to exceed $1.5 million to be used to purchase the undeveloped 336-acre tract on the former Greene Valley Developmental Center property.
The state Department of Economic and Community Development grants were established to assist local governments “in transforming economic development sites to shovel-ready status as part of the nationally recognized Select Tennessee Site Certification Program,” according to the resolution.