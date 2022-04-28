The City of Tusculum is the lead agency in applying for a grants to purchase of 336 acres of undeveloped land on the former Greene Valley Developmental Center site.
The Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners Monday night approved a resolution for the city to serve as the fiscal agent and applicant for a grant on behalf of the recently formed Tusculum-Greeneville-Greene County Industrial Development Board.
The grant is specifically “for the purpose of purchasing approximately 336 ares of the property formerly known as the Greene Valley Developmental Center,” according to the resolution.
Some promising news was communicated relating to prospective tenants on part of the undeveloped land by Mayor Alan Corley.
Corley said that the state is considering earmarking funding to locate the Tennessee College of Applied Technology at the site. The state budget contains $30 million for creation of the educational institution.
“We all hope it appears on that spot, but that’s not decided,” Corley said. “If we get that out there, it will be a kickoff for development of that whole property.”
The college would offer programs in areas such as administrative office technology, automotive technology, collision repair technology, medical assisting, computer repair technology and heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration.
Also under consideration in the proposed state budget is a proposal submitted by the Tennessee Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disability Services to locate a new regional office at the Greene Valley site, on developed land there.
“That is the plan of the state, to put it on the (developed) property,” Corley said.
The Greene County Partnership requested that Tusculum act as the fiscal agent for the IDB grant application, Corley said.
The former developmental center is within Tusculum corporate limits. The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Select Site Development Grant is sought by the IDB “in order to facilitate eligible suite development activities that will benefit the majority of the residents of Tusculum, Greeneville and Greene County,” the resolution states.
The grant application requests Fiscal Year 2022 funds of up to $1.5 million to be used to purchase the undeveloped 336-acre tract on the former Greene Valley Developmental Center property.
The City of Tusculum would be responsible for one-third of the local 10% cash match for the grant, up to $50,000.
The state Department of Economic and Community Development grants were established to assist local governments “in transforming economic development sites to shovel-ready status as part of the nationally recognized Select Tennessee Site Certification Program,” according to the resolution.
City Recorder Randy Harley was designated to serve as financial officer in administering the grant.
Three Tusculum residents serve on the IDA board: Corley, Al Giles and Satish Hira.
Giles said after Monday night’s meeting that locating the Tennessee College of Applied Technology at the site could spur other development.
“You might have a technology corridor developed on the 336 acres off Edens Road,” Giles said.
The Greene Valley Developmental Center closed in 2017. Commissioner Mike Burns said proposed development at the site would be beneficial for Tusculum and Greene County.
“I’m excited. I think it would be a huge addition to our community. It would be a springboard,” Burns said.