A veteran former Greeneville police officer has been named chief of the Office of Campus Safety at Tusculum University.
Shane Matthews has more than 20 years of law enforcement experience. He comes to Tusculum University from the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Department, where he had served as a sergeant since 2020.
Prior to that position, Matthews served for nearly 19 years with the Greeneville Police Department, concluding his career there as a sergeant.
Matthews began his duties Monday at Tusculum University. He will oversee the “round-the-clock campus safety team” at the college, according to a news release.
Tusculum University President Dr. Scott Hummel welcomed Matthews to the Office of Campus Safety.
“We are pleased to have Shane’s vast experience and concern for our students’ well-being as he leads our campus safety team,” Hummel said. “The Office of Campus Safety performs an important service by partnering with our students, faculty and staff to keep everyone as safe as possible. Shane will be a valuable asset for all Tusculum family members, our guests, fellow public safety agencies and the community.”
Matthews advanced up the ranks from a patrol officer to sergeant during his tenure with the Greeneville Police Department.
In addition to patrol duties, Matthews also served as a hazardous material technician; a radar, firearms and patrol rifle instructor; and a field training officer. He was an adjunct instructor for the Walters State Regional Law Enforcement Academy and earned his emergency dispatch and National Crime Information Center certifications.
When Matthews transitioned to Unicoi County, he started as a deputy before his promotion to corporal and then sergeant. At the time Tusculum University hired him, Matthews was a patrol supervisor and department instructor. He also served on the special weapons and tactics team and as a Peace Officer Standards and Training instructor.
Matthews said he wants students, faculty, staff and campus visitors to know the Office of Campus Safety is always available to assist. He encourages those on campus to approach him with their needs.
“I look forward to partnering with the rest of the campus safety team and the rest of the Tusculum family to make the collegiate experience as successful as possible,” Matthews said. “Tusculum has tremendous students and a dedicated faculty and staff, and our officers want to support them in a caring Christian environment that will equip our Pioneers to be career-ready professionals.”
Matthews has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from East Tennessee State University and is a graduate of the Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy at Walters State College.