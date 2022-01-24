From January to April, Tusculum University students and community volunteers will undergo an Internal Revenue Service (IRS) certification process and host free tax preparation sites in three Greene County and Washington County locations, as part of the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.
Tax sites will be hosted at Tusculum University, Westminster Presbyterian Church in Johnson City and the Washington County Library.
VITA provides free tax services to low-to-middle income individuals who cannot afford professional tax preparation services. According to the IRS, people who generally make $54,000 or less, persons with disabilities, the elderly and persons with limited English-speaking abilities qualify for VITA.
VITA programs are among the most accurate tax filing programs in the country. At Tusculum VITA sites, tax returns are triple-checked before being sent to the IRS. If problems do occur, VITA volunteers identify the issue, notify the taxpayer and make the proper amendments; or in the event of rare circumstances, they consult with the taxpayer on their next steps.
VITA has been active at Tusculum University since 2016, under the stewardship of Dr. Harold Branstrator, retired IRS agent, who has been directing VITA for 32 years. In addition to leading the tax sites, Branstrator orchestrates the IRS training for students and volunteers each January.
“When working for the IRS, I preferred helping folks with their taxes to auditing,” Branstrator said. “As a teacher, I enjoy teaching others to help people with their taxes. The Tusculum VITA program was able to file 485 tax returns in 2020 and 554 returns in 2021.”
For the tax season in 2022, Branstrator said the program has a goal of filing 750 returns.
“Students and volunteers play a crucial role in providing this service to the community by serving in a variety of roles as greeters, translators and tax preparers,” Branstrator said.
All the student and volunteer tax preparers undergo a three-day training session. Upon completion, they earn official IRS certifications with all the training materials and fees paid for by the Tusculum VITA program. Additionally, all volunteers receive free meals for their service.
Branstrator noted, “Without the support of the volunteers and students there wouldn’t be a VITA program at Tusculum,” adding that, “Anyone can do VITA.”
He emphasized that in the past, even “high school students were able to become familiar with the tax principles and software needed to do VITA effectively.”
Students and volunteers report that working with VITA teaches them valuable life skills, while also giving them an opportunity to give back to their community.
Student Site Coordinator Justice Upp said, “I like doing VITA because it not only provides a very useful life skill but also serves as an opportunity to give back to the local community.”
Student Site Coordinator Katie Tipton said, “VITA helped me decide what career path I would like to pursue, along with being able to help the community.”
SCHEDULE AND SIGN-UP DETAILS
To ensure that VITA volunteers can assist, Tusculum VITA strongly recommends that taxpayers sign up to reserve a session. They should call 423-636-7414 and leave a message with their name and number. For more information, visit https://web.tusculum.edu/vita
VITA services will be available the following Mondays, 5-10 p.m., at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2343 Knob Creek Road in Johnson City: Feb. 7, 14 and 28; March 14, 21 and 28; and April 4 and 11.
They will be available these Thursdays, 5-10 p.m., at Tusculum University (Meen Center Rooms 001 and 005): Feb. 10, 17 and 24; March 3, 17, 24 and 31; and April 7.
Vita services will be offered Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Washington County Library, 200 East Sabine Road in Johnson City: Feb. 12, 19 and 26; March 19 and 26; and April 2 and 9.