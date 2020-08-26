Service has been restored following the derailment about 11 p.m. Sunday of 10 cars on a Norfolk Southern freight train near Telford in Washington County.
A Norfolk Southern news release said the train was on its way to Roanoke, Virginia, from Chattanooga when the derailment occurred.
No injuries were reported to the train crew. The train cars did not contain any hazardous substances.
Detours placed on Rauhof Road, Matthews Mill Road and Washington College Station Road after the train derailment have since been removed.
The Limestone Volunteer Fire Department responded to the accident scene, along with other agencies. The Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department sent an engine and seven volunteers to the scene at the request of the Limestone Volunteer Fire Department, Tusculum fire Chief Marty Shelton said.