Tusculum View Elementary School held a special event Friday afternoon to celebrate its designation as a Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence Lighthouse Award winner.
Tusculum View is the only school in the nation to receive this prestigious award four times.
Teachers, staff, Greeneville City Schools administrators, and two retired Tusculum View principals gathered in the cafeteria as Principal Lana Luttrell spoke about the difference educators make every day.
“The impact that you make on students is beyond anything you could ever imagine,” she said.
Luttrell recognized every group of educators at the school, as they were presented an embroidered fleece jacket for their efforts in making Tusculum View a winning school. The groups included bus drivers, custodians, cafeteria staff, school nurse, office staff, school resource officer, interventionists, specialists, special education teachers, and classroom teachers.
She also expressed special thanks to the Tusculum View community, parents, and families.
Tusculum View also won the Lighthouse Award in 2005, 2011, and 2017, according to Director of Schools Steve Starnes.
“We are so proud to celebrate Tusculum View Elementary students, educators, and families on their accomplishment of being a four-time Blue Ribbon School of Excellence Lighthouse award winner,” Starnes said. “Being the only four-time honoree and accomplishing this under four different principals speaks volumes about the culture of excellence established within the school and the strong partnerships that have been forged between educators and families over time.”
Terri Rymer, principal in 2005, and Pat Donaldson, principal in 2011, attended the celebration Friday.
“What makes Tusculum View special are the teachers in the classroom each and every day,” Rymer said. “It makes a huge difference.”
Donaldson agreed and added specialists, like art and physical education teachers, to the mix of what makes Tusculum View special. “Just the whole blending of the family,” she said. “You all bring a special gift.”
DeAnna Martin, principal in 2017 and now principal of Greeneville High School, was unable to attend the celebration.
A press release issued Thursday by Greeneville City Schools said Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence wrote: “We are greatly honored to recognize such a deserving school, working so diligently to fulfill the many learning needs of students.”
Luttrell said in a news release, “Our Tusculum View family is so honored to receive the Blue Ribbon Lighthouse School award. It is humbling to be the only four-time recipient in the nation. Our students work hard to learn and grow; our staff is innovative and relentless in finding ways to help all students grow academically, emotionally, and socially; and our families and the community are supportive of our wonderful school. To say that Tusculum View is a special place doesn’t seem to do justice to the love, support, and family atmosphere found daily in our school. I look forward to the continuation of the deep-seated pursuit of excellence and high achievement for ALL students in our Tiger family.”
On Dec. 2, Luttrell, Starnes and Tusculum View educator Carla Renner, traveled to the 23rd Annual Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence (BRSE) Conference in Orlando, Fla., to receive the award on behalf of Tusculum View students, staff, and families.
The Greeneville Board of Education honored Tusculum View in a special presentation at its monthly meeting Thursday night. Ten staff members were introduced by Assistant Director of Schools Suzanne Bryant, who spoke about how extremely proud the school system is of Tusculum View for being a beacon of light for Greeneville, the state, and the nation.
Founded in 2001, Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence is a comprehensive school self-assessment experience utilizing the Blueprint for Excellence with guidance and support from Blue Ribbon Recognized School Educators. The program assists all schools, with a special focus on low socioeconomic, culturally diverse, and low performing communities of learning in assessing the quality of their academic and instructional programs and in developing a school-wide action plan to ensure measurable student achievement.
Based on the Blueprint for Excellence assessment process, Tusculum View met the criteria in all nine categories: Student Focus and Support, School Organization and Culture, Challenging Standards and Curriculum, Active Teaching and Learning, Technology Integration, Professional Community, Leadership and Educational Vitality, School, Family, and Community Partnerships, and Indicators of Success.
More information about the BRSE program can be found at https://blueribbonschools.com/.