Tusculum firefighters were busy in 2020, answering 218 calls of all types.
Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department Chief Marty Shelton outlined the variety of different calls answered last year Monday night to the Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners.
The fire department responded to 26 structure fire calls in 2020. Members of the fire department responded to 52 fire alarm calls and 30 grass fire calls
The Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department responded to 47 calls involving vehicle wrecks, and set up 13 landing zones for medical helicopters transporting crash victims to hospitals.
The TVFD also responded to eight car fires and “moved up” to six other fire stations to provide coverage for other departments out on fire calls.
The fire department responded to 38 calls within Tusculum city limits and 180 outside the city within its coverage area, or 17% of calls within city limits and 83% outside the city.
Volunteers spent a total of 827 hours in fire department activity. Members of the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department also spend many hours annually participating in training exercises.
Calls in 2020 were down slightly from the annual average for the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department, Shelton said.
“We run an average of between 250 to 300 annually,” he said Wednesday.
The COVID-19 pandemic, with more people remaining at home, may account for a general drop in calls made to the fire department, Shelton said.
“Nothing really changed for us in responses, but we ran as low as 10 a month to about 30 a month,” he said.
August was the busiest month for the fire department, when firefighters responded to about 27 calls. The lowest call volumes were in May and December 2020, with 10 calls in each month.
Shelton also told the board Monday night a record return was received in the number of responses to a survey mailed to fire district residents.
The surveys are needed for an application package for a Community Development Block Grant. Block grant funds would be used to purchase a fire truck that would replace a 25-year-old vehicle near the end of its service life.
About 450 completed surveys were returned to the fire department, well over the 341 required as part of the the block grant application by the city.
“We broke the record this year and blew it out of the water this time,” Shelton said. “The outpouring has been tremendous.”
The city should receive word by August about whether the block grant is approved, Mayor Alan Corley said.