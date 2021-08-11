About 15 members of the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department practiced water rescues during drills Monday on the Nolichucky River beneath the Erwin Highway Bridge. Drills included learning or refreshing familiarization with equipment, terminology, water safety, rope usage, swim methods and more, said department Chief Marty Shelton. Members were shown different techniques and equipment, then practiced the skills. “We are continuously building in our abilities for technical rescue to provide better customer service to our coverage area. We added the water rescue gear to our fleet about four years ago to respond to these types of flooding calls that seem to happen often in different parts of the county annually,” Shelton said.
Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department Practices For Water Rescues
