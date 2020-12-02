With Thanksgiving serving as a segue to the Christmas season, Tusculum University family members prepared with a decorating session in areas of the campus that have high visibility to community members, a press release from the university said.
A festive atmosphere filled the air Nov. 24 at the President’s House as Starr Hummel, Tusculum’s first lady, hosted employees to string multicolored lights on trees and place wreaths and bows on lamps that line the driveway, the release said. Employees also decorated one of the university’s landmarks – the Tusculum Arch – ensuring that one of the more heavily traveled parts of the campus was dressed for the holidays.
Hummel coordinated activities with Nicole Rader, development officer and director of special events, who organized most of the logistics and drew about 20 employees to assist with the project. Participants wore face coverings to increase everyone’s safety as part of the university’s protocols during the global coronavirus pandemic.
“This event was a nice way to celebrate this time of year with our hard-working employees, spend some time in fellowship and learn more about each other,” Hummel said. “It was nice to enjoy one another’s company in a manner other than the normal daily routine.”
Hummel, who came to Tusculum when her husband, Dr. Scott Hummel, was named president early this year, also believed it was important to decorate the two spaces because they are located on the Erwin Highway, which carries a lot of traffic daily by that part of the campus, the release said. She said she wanted to support the community by enabling passers-by to experience joy viewing the lights and other decorations on their way to their next destination.
Dr. Hummel joked that Tusculum was taking its motto – Sit Lux, or Let There Be Light – even more seriously with the illumination.
One of Hummel’s goals as first lady is to bring guests to the President’s House. In addition to the Nov. 24 event, she and her husband have hosted groups of students on the grounds for a relaxing time away from their studies. She fits in these activities around her day job as an eighth grade science teacher at Liberty Bell Middle School in Johnson City, the release said.
“I definitely want to participate in as many events around the campus as possible,” Starr said. “But I also want to become more involved with members of the community, particularly in Greene County, because our connections to our neighbors are so important.”
To learn more about Starr and Dr. Hummel, visit www.tusculum.edu/magazine and read the feature stories about them.