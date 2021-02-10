A replat for two properties on Owen Lane was approved Tuesday night by the Tusculum Planning Commission.
Two adjoining lots on Owen Lane described as the “Harris Property” will be combined.
A request by Planning Commission Chairman Dale Landers to hold the meeting in a location with more room than is available at Tusculum City Hall was addressed.
The meeting was made accessible through virtual technology to commission members, city Recorder John Lamb said.
“The meeting space we use is such a confined space, I suggest we move the meeting to the fire hall or (another) larger more open space,” Landers wrote in a Feb. 1 email to city officials.
Plans are in the works for remodeling Tusculum City Hall at 145 Alexander St. to create a larger public meeting space and make room for other city departments. Meanwhile, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the city will make virtual technology available.
Planning Commission Vice-Chairman Mike Burns and city Planner Erica Malpass attended Tuesday night’s meeting via Zoom.
“We had the meeting in the city hall, which was open to the public. However, we did provide for virtual attendance of the commission members,” Lamb said in an email.
The meeting was used “as a training session for future meetings,” Lamb said. “All went well."
A virtual attendance option will likely be offered at the Feb. 22 Board of Mayor & Commissioners meeting at city hall.