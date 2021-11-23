The six Tennessee Valley Authority managed campgrounds have closed for the winter months, with reservations for the upcoming 2022 camping season available online through Recreation Resource Management, which operates the campgrounds for TVA, according to a news release.
These TVA campgrounds are closing for the winter:
- Cherokee Dam — Cherokee Dam Reservation in Jefferson City
- Douglas Dam Headwater — Douglas Dam Reservation near Sevierville
- Douglas Dam Tailwater — Douglas Dam Reservation near Sevierville
- Melton Hill Dam — Melton Hill Dam Reservation near Lenoir City
- Watauga Dam — Watauga Dam Reservation near Elizabethton
- Pickwick Dam – Pickwick Dam Reservation near Savannah
TVA’s campgrounds on dam reservations were again a popular social-distancing destination for the second summer effected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Demand was again very high this year, and TVA is proud to be part of the region’s popular travel and tourism attractions,” said Tina Guinn, manager of TVA Recreation. “Even while campers and day users occupied our six campgrounds on five dam reservations throughout the Valley, we made many improvements to grounds to ensure visitors had a great experience camping.”
TVA’s day-use recreation areas on dam reservations remain open year-round, as do undeveloped recreation lands.
Visitor centers at Norris, Fontana and Kentucky dams were closed throughout 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 precautions. TVA hopes to reopen them in April 2022, according to the news release.
Full details of all camping fees and policies can be found in the camping section of TVA’s website or on Recreation Resource Management’s website at www.camprrm.com.
Find out more about recreation opportunities on TVA-managed land at TVA.com/recreation.