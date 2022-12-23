Rolling electricity blackouts will be occurring across Greene County throughout the day Friday.
The Tennessee Valley Authority ordered Greeneville Light and Power System to institute the rolling blackouts due to high energy use caused by extremely cold temperatures in much of the southeast Friday.
"They have asked us to do rolling blackouts for 5% of our customers," Greeneville Light and Power President and CEO Chuck Bowling said Friday morning. "We have a pre-determined plan that we are executing that is accomplishing that."
The blackouts began at about 10:45 a.m. Friday in areas drawing from the Tusculum, Chuckey, Albany, and the Crossroads substations and will continue throughout the day.
Areas near Nolichuckey, Snapps Ferry, Baileyton, and the Erwin Highway substations will be affected next, followed by the Kingsport Highway, Shiloh, and Warrensburg substation areas. Lastly, there will be blackouts along the other parts of Erwin Highway, Industrial Road near Snapps Ferry, and another area in Nolichuckey.
The outages are expected to last about 20 minutes in each area, before the blackout switches to another area.
Bowlin said that the blackouts are being accomplished by opening certain breakers at local substations for a period of time, before closing them and opening others.
"The goal is keeping 5% of our power load off," Bowling said.
Bowlin said that TVA had informed GLPS that the power generating company had lost multiple power generation assets, but he did not have any further information.
Bowlin and GLPS officials are set to have a conference call at 1 p.m. Friday with TVA officials to learn more about the situation, such as how long the blackouts will be required and if any more blackouts will need to be instituted.
As a result of the blackouts, all Greene County Convenience Centers were closed immediately Friday according to Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison.
"We diligently prepared yesterday to be able to operate the convenience centers by increasing heat in the attendant buildings, lubricating locks, gates, doors, and other equipment needed to process the garbage, but we have decided to suspend operations because without electricity, we cannot insure the safety of our attendants in these bitter cold temps," Morrison said in an email Friday.
All other county departments are unaffected by the blackouts according Morrison.
Most county offices, including offices at the Greene County Courthouse Annex, were already scheduled to be closed on Friday.
"For the next 72 hours we will limit to only critical/emergency/first responder services. Sheriff, Corrections, EMS, and EMA," Morrison said in the email.