Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department members now have portable speed bumps at their disposal to boost safety at crash scenes and during other emergency response calls.
Three portable speed bumps were purchased for the fire department by the Tusculum Police Department.
The speed bumps will be added to traffic management devices currently deployed to control traffic “at a safe speed through accident scenes,” fire Chief Marty Shelton said.
The speed bumps compliment other equipment used by the fire department, including warning signs, vests and plastic cones.
“The three speed bumps and signs were made possible by the TPD recently,” Shelton said.
He said that at accident scenes, some drivers “continue through the scene at normal highway speeds (as if) no accident exists.”
“Some will be taking pictures or videos driving by, making it unsafe to have all the responders within inches of their vehicles. If traffic must be shut down, we close all lanes to not have a secondary incident involving emergency responders,” Shelton said.
He said reasonable attempts are made to keep traffic moving at a crash scene, but traffic control is conducted “with all responders’ safety in mind.”
At crash scenes, “We are asking people to just slow down to continue traffic moving along,” Shelton said.
“We will only shut down the entire roadway when we have to and it is necessary. The scenes we respond to have responders from law enforcement, towing companies, volunteer fire departments, EMS, the (Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad), and other agencies.”
The portable speed bumps cost $170 each and are a good investment to enhance the safety of first responders, police Chief Danny Greene said.
“Speed is the cause of most accidents, and motorists speeding through an emergency scene are at risk of causing a secondary incident. When emergency personnel are working in or on the side of highway, motorists are distracted by the event itself and the lights,” Greene said. “To ensure they can react to vehicles stopping abruptly in front of them or emergency personnel working the scene, speeds need to be greatly reduced."
Greene said the portable speed bumps “are an excellent way to slow the traffic to a manageable speed. Our target speed is 15 miles per hour or less in and around the emergency scene.”
Shelton said the speed bumps make a difference in the safety of first responders.
“We are trying to make a safer work environment on our scenes by adding these devices,” he said.