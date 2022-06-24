The Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual “Old Fashioned Barbecue & Homemade Ice Cream Supper” from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday across from Tusculum City Hall, 145 Alexander St.

The supper includes Yoder’s barbecue or a hot dog, baked beans, cole slaw, potato chips, a drink and ice cream.

The cost per plate is $12 for adults. A “kid’s hot dog plate” that includes a hot dog, potato chips, drink and ice cream is $8.

Indoor and outdoor seating is available.

Trending Recipe Videos