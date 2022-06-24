TVFD Barbecue Set Saturday Jun 24, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual “Old Fashioned Barbecue & Homemade Ice Cream Supper” from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday across from Tusculum City Hall, 145 Alexander St.The supper includes Yoder’s barbecue or a hot dog, baked beans, cole slaw, potato chips, a drink and ice cream.The cost per plate is $12 for adults. A “kid’s hot dog plate” that includes a hot dog, potato chips, drink and ice cream is $8.Indoor and outdoor seating is available. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ice Cream Potato Chip Gastronomy Food Hot Dog Supper Barbecue Baked Beans Slaw Recommended for you Trending Recipes Trending Now Loss Of Greeneville Shooting Victim Deeply Felt TBI Releases Names In Linked Homicide, Suicide American Calendar Acquires Brown Manufacturing 90 Years After Split Missing Greeneville Woman Found Unharmed 6 Sheriff's Deputies Receive Promotions Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.