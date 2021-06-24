The Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department’s “Old Fashioned Barbecue & Homemade Supper” will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Tusculum City Hall, 145 Alexander St.
In past years, the barbecue has been held in the building across the street from city hall where fire trucks are parked. There are several modifications to the event in 2021 as the COVID-19 pandemic recedes in Tennessee.
“We will be doing a to-go type meal for all served that day. We are trying to set up a tent with the tables across the street for anyone who wants to eat on-site and not in the truck bays this time as we have done in the past,” fire Chief Marty Shelton said.
Other fire departments report the to-go option “is very popular right now,” Shelton said.
“We will revisit the normal (setup) next time based on the situation (in 2022),” he said.
The barbecue dinner menu includes a Yoder’s barbecue sandwich or hot dog plate for $10. The dinners include baked beans, cole slaw, chips, a drink and ice cream. The children’s hot dog plate is $5.