The public arrived early Saturday afternoon to the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department’s annual “Old Fashioned Barbecue & Homemade Ice Cream Supper.”
About 900 people were served, making the fundraising event across from Tusculum City Hall a resounding success.
Firefighters and other volunteers were to begin serving at 4 p.m. Saturday, but hungry customers arrived well before then, an indication of the annual event’s popularity.
“We had people showing up 30 minutes ahead of time. Luckily, we had everything ready,” said Marty Shelton, Tusculum fire chief.
More than 500 people had been served within two hours of the serving line opening to customers, he said.
The supper is one of several annual fundraising activities held by the volunteer fire department. It’s one of the most popular events with the public.
“With the support they’re showing here today, it enables us to supply (firefighters) with better equipment and provide a better service, especially with prices for everything increasing,” Shelton said.
Fire trucks and other apparatus were parked outside the city’s public works building for children and adults to inspect. Meanwhile, the line of diners snaked out of the parking lot along Alexander Street.
“We’ve had a good turnout. It’s important,” said Shelton, who thanked fire department members, family and other volunteers for their efforts preparing food and dishing out the barbecue suppers.
“It took a small army of workers during Friday and Saturday to put it all together. Members, family members, and friends all pitched in to invest their time over several combined hours,” Shelton said. “The temperatures were hot and humid as they worked to serve the public. Enough thanks cannot be expressed for this dedication to our department.”
Volunteers “went the extra mile to pull this off, not to mention all the preparation to get supplies beforehand,” Shelton said.
Firefighters remained ready to answer any call that came in as they served food to the public.
“We were lucky that no emergencies pulled members from the dinner and the rain held off to allow patrons to come and participate. Surrounding areas were getting drenched with showers and some departments were answering calls in our neighboring department areas,” Shelton said.
Alan Corley, Tusculum mayor and former fire chief, looked on approvingly at the crowd Saturday afternoon.
“It’s important to get the financial support, but it’s also important to get the individual support,” Corley said. “It kind of shows me the community supports the fire department and it reinforces the good work that the fire department is doing.”
A sizable crowd was expected, so preparations were made to ensure more meals could be served this year.
“We bought a lot extra,” Corley said.
Jerry Hankins was among those in line waiting to be served. Hankins lives on Erwin Highway in the district covered by the fire department.
“If I had a fire, that’s who would be coming,” Hankins said. “They’ve always been a good fire department. If you have an emergency, they will probably respond to just about anything you got if you call them. They won’t say ‘no,’” Hankins said.
The supper included Yoder’s barbecue or a hot dog, baked beans, cole slaw, potato chips, a drink and a variety of homemade ice cream flavors.
“It’s very good. It’s wonderful,” said Tusculum resident Phyllis Shelton, who was dining with her husband Charles.
Shelton, like others on hand, was particularly looking forward to one menu item.
“The ice cream is great,” she said.
Twelve flavors of home-made ice cream were on the menu.
Shelton said planning will begin soon for the 2023 supper.
“As we always do, we will evaluate ways we can make improvements to the system during the dinner next year. Our next meeting will (include) any suggestions brought up to discuss any needed changes for making the process better,” he said.
Other Greene County volunteer fire department fundraisers are coming up or already underway.
A fireworks sale conducted by the Mosheim and Midway volunteer fire departments is ongoing at the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department, 7700 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, in advance of the Fourth of July holiday. The fireworks sale is held from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily through July 5.
The Sunnyside Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual “Independence Day Celebration” on Friday and Saturday at Kinser Park, 615 Kinser Park Lane.
The event, in coordination with Kinser Park, includes a movie night at 7 p.m. Friday. Saturday’s activities begin at 8 a.m.
The two-day event includes food, drinks, games, swimming, a golf cart parade, fireworks and a car show. A silent auction will also be held.
Proceeds will go to the Sunnyside Volunteer Fire Department for the purchase of new equipment.
For information, call Kinser Park at 423-639-5912.